Globe Civil Projects IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Globe Civil Projects IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 26 June 2025. The company has declared the Globe Civil Projects IPO price band at ₹67 to ₹71 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The initial public offer aims to raise ₹119 crore from this public issue by issuing fresh shares. According to market observers, company shares are available in the grey market well ahead of the IPO subscription opening. They said that one share of Globe Civil Projects Limited is available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscription status By 10:27 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.39 times. The retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.52 times, whereas the NII segment had been subscribed 0.58 times.

Top 10 Globe Civil Projects IPO details 1] Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

2] Globe Civil Projects IPO price: The company has declared the price band for the book-build issue at ₹67 to ₹71 per equity share.

3] Globe Civil Projects IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 26 June 2025.

4] Globe Civil Projects IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹119 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Globe Civil Projects IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 211 company shares.

6] Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date: The most likely date to finalise the share allocation is 27 June 2025.

7] Globe Civil Projects IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Globe Civil Projects IPO lead manager: Mefcom Capital Market has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Globe Civil Projects IPO listing date: The most likely date for listing shares is 1 July 2025.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: Apply or not? 10] Globe Civil Projects IPO review: On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "Globe Civil Projects Ltd. is a promising regional EPC player with a solid execution record, healthy margins, and improving profitability. While debt remains a concern and the company is still scaling up, the IPO is fairly valued and backed by a decent order book. Given its high RoE and project pipeline, investors with a long-term view and appetite for small-cap infra exposure should consider applying. However, short-term investors should temper expectations due to the company's size and sector risks."

Advising investors to apply for the public issue, the Ventura Securities report says, "Globe Civil Projects Ltd, incorporated in 2002 and converted to a public company in 2024, is a Delhi-based infrastructure development company engaged in EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contracts. The company executes government contracts involving roads, flyovers, bridges, sewerage systems, and civil structures, primarily for municipal corporations and urban local bodies. It operates in the fast-expanding Indian urban infrastructure sector and has executed over 55 projects since its inception. As of FY24, it had an order book exceeding ₹900 Cr. The company maintains strong EBITDA margins (33.2% in FY24) and reported a 3-year revenue CAGR of ~8%. The IPO is a fresh issue and aims to fund working capital needs and strengthen the balance sheet to support future growth."

