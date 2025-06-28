Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie IPO, Kalpataru IPO allotment finalised. Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing

Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Kalpataru IPO listing date has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 1. The IPO allotment for Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Kalpataru and was finalised yesterday (Friday, June 27). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur on Monday, June 30. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished on Monday.

The investors who applied for Globe Civil Projects IPO, and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Those who applied for Kalpataru IPO can check Kalpataru IPO allotment status in its registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime India).

Here's how to check allotment status in Kfin Technologies Ltd Step 1: Upon clicking the provided link, you will find five different links that display the status.

Step 2: Choose one of the five links, then in the dropdown menu of the select IPO section, select Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases.

Step 3: Select one of the three available options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you opt for the application number, enter it along with the captcha code. Then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account selection, input your account information and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- The PAN option requires you to enter the PAN number and the captcha code. Click “Submit."

Here's how to check allotment status in MUFG Intime India Private Ltd Step 1: Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to visit the IPO registrar’s website, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime India Private Ltd).

Step 2: Select the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will appear once the allocation process is finalized.

Step 3: Choose either the Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4: Indicate whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5: Provide the required information for the option chosen in Step 2.

Step 6: Make sure to complete the captcha before submitting the form.

IPO Details Kalpataru IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Globe Civil Projects IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 24 and closed on Thursday, June 26.

Kalpataru IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 2.26 times, as BSE data.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 22.19 times, as BSE data.

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 86.03 times, as BSE data.

IPO GMP Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today is +23. This indicates Globe Civil Projects share price was trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Globe Civil Projects share price is indicated at ₹94 apiece, which is 32.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹71.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹23, as per experts from investorgain.com.

Globe Civil Projects IPO

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today is +43. This indicates Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price is indicated at ₹443 apiece, which is 10.75% higher than the IPO price of ₹400.

According to the grey market trends observed over the last 15 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upwards today, indicating an anticipated strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹43, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

Kalpataru IPO GMP today is +3. This indicates Kalpataru share price was trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalpataru share price is indicated at ₹417 apiece, which is 0.72% higher than the IPO price of ₹414.

After analyzing the grey market activities from the past 15 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹3) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹11, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Kalpataru IPO

