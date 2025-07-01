Globe Civil Projects IPO listing today. Here's what GMP, experts say about debut of shares.

Globe Civil Projects IPO is all set to make stock market debut on Tuesday, July 1. The shares of Globe Civil Projects will be listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The allotment of Globe Civil Projects IPO was finalised on Friday, June 27 last week

Globe Civil Projects IPO, which opened for subscription on June 24 and closed on June 26, received an overwhelming response from investors, being subscribed 86.03 times.

The IPO received bids exceeding 100 crore shares, significantly surpassing the 1.17 crore shares available. The public offering was fully subscribed on the very first day of bidding.

The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 53.71 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment received 143.14 times the bids. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw a subscription of 99.76 times.

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today As per market analysts, the grey market premium (GMP), which reflects investor sentiment towards the IPO, is currently at 38 per cent above the issue price. This indicates the potential for significant listing gains for investors.

The shares of Globe Civil Projects IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹27. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares are expected to debut at around ₹98 per share.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects investor sentiment and is subject to frequent fluctuations. It shows the willingness of investors to pay a price higher than the official issue price.

Globe Civil Projects IPO - Here's what experts say According to Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, the valuation is still considered reasonable, despite the strong demand.

“ Investors were attracted by the company’s solid track record of project execution, strong return ratios, and healthy profit margins. Despite the strong demand, the valuation is still considered reasonable. Overall, the strong subscription numbers and market interest suggest that the stock could see good momentum on listing day, making it a promising option for both short-term gains and long-term investment in the infrastructure sector,” Goel said.

Whereas, Mahesh M. Ojha, Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd, AVP Research & Business Development, believes that Global Civil Projects is expected to deliver a decent listing, supported by strong subscription numbers.

“ While listing gains are likely due to sentiment-driven demand, investors should approach with caution. Those entering purely for short-term gains may consider exiting at a premium, whereas holding beyond listing would depend on further clarity about its business model, order book strength, and earnings potential,” Ojha said.