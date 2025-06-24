Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.97 times on Day 1; Check GMP, subscription status, other details

Globe Civil Projects IPO: Globe Civil Projects' initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue offering stock market investors a completely fresh issue of equity shares. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm's IPO opened for public bidding on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Also Read | Omnitech Engineering files DRHP with SEBI to raise nearly ₹850 cr via IPO

Investors subscribed 6.97 times to the Globe Civil Projects IPO as of the first day. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 8,17,56,381 or more than 8.17 crore equity shares compared to the 1,17,32,392 or over 1.17 crore shares on offer.

Out of the three investor segments, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion of the IPO witnessed the largest subscription as investors bid 8.16 times or for 2,05,21,649 (more than 2.05 crore) shares, compared to 25,14,084 equity shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) came in second as the investors subscribed 8.06 times or 2,70,12,009 (over 2.7 crore) shares, compared to the 33,52,112 shares on offer. The retail investors subscribed 5.38 times to the public issue, coming in at a bid for 3,42,22,723 shares, compared to the 58,66,196 shares on offer.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with modest gains amid reports of Iran violating ceasefire

The Globe Civil Projects IPo raised ₹35.7 crore from the anchor investors ahead of the public issue open for the public markets.

Globe Civil Projects IPO latest GMP As of Tuesday, 24 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Globe Civil Projects IPO stood at ₹15 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹71 apiece, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹86 per share, a premium of 21.13 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium is an indicator of the investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP jumped to its current level of ₹15 per share after the anchor round ahead of the first day open, from its earlier ₹13 levels.

Globe Civil Projects IPO details Globe Civil Projects IPO is offering a complete fresh issue of equity shares as the company aims to raise ₹119 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company fixed the price band for the issue in the range of ₹67 to ₹71 per equity share with a lot size of 211 shares per lot. The IPO opened for public bidding on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Mefcom Capital Market is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer. The shares of the EPC firm is poised to be listed on the Indian stock market on 1 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee