Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.97 times on Day 1; Check GMP, subscription status, other details

Globe Civil Projects IPO opened for public bidding on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 26 June 2025. After the first day of the bidding, the IPO received a strong response from the three segments of bidders in the primary stock market.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated24 Jun 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Globe Civil Projects fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71 per share, with a lot size of 211 shares per lot.
Globe Civil Projects IPO: Globe Civil Projects' initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue offering stock market investors a completely fresh issue of equity shares. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm's IPO opened for public bidding on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 26 June 2025. 

Investors subscribed 6.97 times to the Globe Civil Projects IPO as of the first day. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 8,17,56,381 or more than 8.17 crore equity shares compared to the 1,17,32,392 or over 1.17 crore shares on offer.

Out of the three investor segments, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion of the IPO witnessed the largest subscription as investors bid 8.16 times or for 2,05,21,649 (more than 2.05 crore) shares, compared to 25,14,084 equity shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) came in second as the investors subscribed 8.06 times or 2,70,12,009 (over 2.7 crore) shares, compared to the 33,52,112 shares on offer. The retail investors subscribed 5.38 times to the public issue, coming in at a bid for 3,42,22,723 shares, compared to the 58,66,196 shares on offer. 

The Globe Civil Projects IPo raised 35.7 crore from the anchor investors ahead of the public issue open for the public markets.

Globe Civil Projects IPO latest GMP

As of Tuesday, 24 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Globe Civil Projects IPO stood at 15 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at 71 apiece, the shares are expected to be listed at 86 per share, a premium of 21.13 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium is an indicator of the investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP jumped to its current level of 15 per share after the anchor round ahead of the first day open, from its earlier 13 levels.

Globe Civil Projects IPO details

Globe Civil Projects IPO is offering a complete fresh issue of equity shares as the company aims to raise 119 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company fixed the price band for the issue in the range of 67 to 71 per equity share with a lot size of 211 shares per lot. The IPO opened for public bidding on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Mefcom Capital Market is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer. The shares of the EPC firm is poised to be listed on the Indian stock market on 1 July 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
