Globtier Infotech IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Globtier Infotech's IPO will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative date of September 2, 2025. The IPO was subscribed 1.34 times and raised 31 crore. Investors can check allotment status online.

Saloni Goel
Published29 Aug 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Mphasis, Infosys, TCS and other tech stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes
Mphasis, Infosys, TCS and other tech stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes(Pixabay)

Globtier Infotech IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Globtier Infotech closed for bidding on Thursday, August 28, and now the investor focus has shifted to the allotment status. Globtier Infotech IPO allotment is likely to be out today, August 29.

The demand for the issue was tepid, along with a weak grey market premium (GMP). The 31 crore offer was open for bidding from August 25 to August 28.

Globtier Infotech IPO was booked 1.34 times at the end of the bidding process, with the retail portion subscribed 2.04 times and the NII portion 0.63 times.

Also Read | Jio IPO likely in first half of 2026: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM

The issue was a mix of fresh share sale of 27.44 crore and an offer for sale of 3.61 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for meeting working capital needs, repayment of certain loans and general corporate purposes.

Now, investors can check the Globtier Infotech IPO on the website of the registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services, and exchange — BSE SME.

Globtier Infotech IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check the Globtier Infotech IPO allotment status in a few easy steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the status on the BSE and registrar's website.

Also Read | Abril Paper Tech IPO: GMP rises! Issue booked 73% so far on Day 1

Steps to check Globtier Infotech IPO allotment on registrar's website

⦁ Head to the website to check IPO information using this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

⦁ Enter the company name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter DPID or Client ID/ Application Number/ PAN number.

⦁ Hit on Searc

Steps to check Globtier Infotech IPO allotment on BSE

⦁ To check IPO allotment on BSE, head to the website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Issue Type as Equity

⦁ Enter Issue Name

⦁ Enter Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Click on I'm not a robot

⦁ Hit Search

Globtier Infotech IPO GMP

The Globtier Infotech IPO GMP was nil. This means that shares of Globtier Infotech IPO could list at par with the issue price of 72. The lowest GMP for the IPO is 0.00, while the highest GMP is 17, according to data from Investorgain.com.

Also Read | NIS Management IPO allotment in focus today; here's how to check status

Globtier Infotech IPO will list on BSE SME, with the tentative listing date of September 2, 2025.

Globtier Infotech is a managed IT and SAP support service provider. The company is headquartered in Noida, UP.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOSME IPOAllotment StatusShare Allotment StatusGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOGlobtier Infotech IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.