Globtier Infotech IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Globtier Infotech IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Globtier Infotech closed for bidding on Thursday, August 28, and now the investor focus has shifted to the allotment status. Globtier Infotech IPO allotment is likely to be out today, August 29.

The demand for the issue was tepid, along with a weak grey market premium (GMP). The ₹31 crore offer was open for bidding from August 25 to August 28.

Globtier Infotech IPO was booked 1.34 times at the end of the bidding process, with the retail portion subscribed 2.04 times and the NII portion 0.63 times.

The issue was a mix of fresh share sale of ₹27.44 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3.61 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for meeting working capital needs, repayment of certain loans and general corporate purposes.

Now, investors can check the Globtier Infotech IPO on the website of the registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services, and exchange — BSE SME.

Globtier Infotech IPO Allotment Status Investors can check the Globtier Infotech IPO allotment status in a few easy steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the status on the BSE and registrar's website.

Steps to check Globtier Infotech IPO allotment on registrar's website ⦁ Head to the website to check IPO information using this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

⦁ Enter the company name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter DPID or Client ID/ Application Number/ PAN number.

⦁ Hit on Searc

Steps to check Globtier Infotech IPO allotment on BSE ⦁ To check IPO allotment on BSE, head to the website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Issue Type as Equity

⦁ Enter Issue Name

⦁ Enter Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Click on I'm not a robot

⦁ Hit Search

Globtier Infotech IPO GMP The Globtier Infotech IPO GMP was nil. This means that shares of Globtier Infotech IPO could list at par with the issue price of ₹72. The lowest GMP for the IPO is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP is ₹17, according to data from Investorgain.com.

Globtier Infotech IPO will list on BSE SME, with the tentative listing date of September 2, 2025.

Globtier Infotech is a managed IT and SAP support service provider. The company is headquartered in Noida, UP.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.