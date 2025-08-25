Globtier Infotech IPO Day 1: From GMP, subscription status to price band— 10 key things to know of BSE SME IPO

Globtier Infotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT and SAP support service provider company, Globtier Infotech, opened for public subscription on Monday, August 25. The SME IPO, which combines a fresh issue of 38,11,200 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,00,800 shares, will conclude on Thursday, August 28. Promoter Rekha Shukla is the selling shareholder who is offloading 5,00,800 shares, aggregating to ₹3.61 crore.

Globtier Infotech IPO subscription status By 2:55 PM on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.44 times, with the retail portion booked 0.55 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.34 times.

Globtier Infotech IPO details 1. Globtier Infotech IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Globtier Infotech shares was ₹17. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 24 per cent.

2. Globtier Infotech IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 25, and will close on Thursday, August 28.

3. Globtier Infotech IPO price: The price of the public issue has been fixed at ₹72 per share.

4. Globtier Infotech IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹27.44 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use to fund the working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of certain loans availed by it, and for general corporate purposes. The funds raised from OFS will go to the selling shareholder, Rekha Shukla.

5. Globtier Infotech IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 3,200 shares of the company.

6. Globtier Infotech IPO reservation: Retail investors have been offered 20,48,000 shares, or 7.50 per cent of the total issue, while 20,40,000 shares (47.31 per cent of the net issue) have been reserved for NIIs.

7. Globtier Infotech IPO allotment date: Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 29. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Monday, September 1, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Globtier Infotech IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Shannon Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue's registrar.

9. Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares of the company are proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2.

10. Globtier Infotech business overview: The Noida-based company operates in managed IT services, enhanced application support, and custom application development.

"We are a managed IT and SAP support service provider, empowering businesses with IT solutions. Our offerings cover a wide range of IT services tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to larger organisations across various industries," the company's final prospectus says.

The company earned a profit of ₹3.35 crore in FY23, ₹3.74 crore in FY24, and ₹5.5 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹86.24 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹88.18 crore in FY24 and to ₹94.39 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.