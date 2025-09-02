Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount to IPO price, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit

Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares of Globtier Infotech were off to a poor start on the BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2, as they listed at a 20% discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 72. Globtier Infotech share price listed at 57.60 apiece, down 14.40, or 20%.

Saloni Goel
Updated2 Sep 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount to IPO price, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit
Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount to IPO price, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit(Agencies)

Globtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares of Globtier Infotech were off to a poor start on the BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2, as they listed at a 20% discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 72. Globtier Infotech share price listed at 57.60 apiece, down 14.40, or 20%.

Soon after listing, Globtier Infotech shares extended losses to hit the 5% lower circuit of 54.72.

Globtier Infotech IPO Details

The demand for Globtier Infotech IPO also remained tepid, garnering just 1.34 times bids. The retail portion was booked 2.04 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota did not even reach the target, receiving only 0.63 times subscription.

Also Read | NIS Management shares make weak debut, lists at ₹108, down 2.7% from IPO price

Globtier Infotech IPO was a fixed price issue of 31.05 crore, with the shares sold at 72 apiece. The issue was a combination of fresh share sale of 27.44 crore and an offer sale of 3.61 crore.

Globtier Infotech IPO ran for subscription from August 25 to August 28. The allotment for Globtier Infotech IPO was finalised on August 29.

Investors could apply for the Globtier Infotech IPO in lots of 1600 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for at least two lots, which necessitated an investment of at least 2,30,400.

Also Read | Amanta Healthcare IPO: Issue booked 4.6x times on the first day. Check GMP

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale to fund the working capital needs of the company, repayment of certain loans availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

IncGlobtier Infotech is a managed IT and SAP support service provider based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company offers a range of IT solutions aimed at enhancing business performance through innovative workflows.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPO ListingIPOSME IPOIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOGlobtier Infotech IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount to IPO price, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.