Glottis IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Glottis IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics solutions company Glottis Ltd received decent response from investors. As the bidding process has ended, focus now shifts towards Glottis IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 October 2025.

Advertisement

The public issue was launched on September 29 and ended on October 1, while Glottis IPO allotment date is likely today, October 3, and the IPO listing date is October 7.

The company is expected to finalise the Glottis IPO allotment status shortly. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the credit of equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiation refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be done on October 6.

Investors can check Glottis IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Glottis IPO registrar.

In order to do Glottis IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Glottis IPO allotment status online.

Advertisement

Glottis IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Glottis Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Glottis IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Glottis IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Glottis Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Glottis IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Glottis IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Glottis Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Glottis IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Glottis IPO GMP Today Glottis shares are showing a muted demand in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Glottis IPO GMP today is ₹1 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Glottis shares are trading higher by ₹1 apiece than their issue price.

Advertisement

Glottis IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹130 apiece, which is flat as compared with the IPO price of ₹129 per share.

Glottis IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on September 29, and closed on October 1. Glottis IPO allotment date is likely today, October 3, and IPO listing date is October 7. Glottis shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Glottis IPO price band was ₹120 to ₹129.00 per share. The company raised ₹307 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.24 crore equity shares worth ₹160 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹147 crore.

Advertisement

Glottis IPO was subscribed 2.05 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.42 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 2.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.87 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Glottis IPO registrar.