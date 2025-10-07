Glottis IPO listing date today: Here’s what GMP, experts hint about share debut on Dalal Street

Glottis IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, October 7) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Glottis share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Glottis share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per the notice from BSE, trading members are informed that starting from Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the equity shares of Glottis Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on the exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Glottis IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, October 3. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, October 6. On Monday, also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from non institutional investors (NIIS), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed by retail investors. Glottis IPO subscription status was 2 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, October 1 as per NSE data.

Glottis IPO GMP today Glottis IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹129 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Recent trends from the grey market over the last 14 sessions indicate a downward shift in the IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today, with expectations of further declines. Experts report that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest has reached ₹20.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Glottis IPO price prediction Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS said that grey market activity suggests a listing premium, with estimates pointing to an opening in the ₹132– ₹140 range, indicating a potential 3–9% gain over the upper band.

According to Jain, key factors influencing post-listing performance include execution efficiency, margin sustainability, and the ability to manage operational risks in a highly competitive sector. The IPO offers an opportunity to participate in a company with steady growth prospects, though the listing outcome will ultimately depend on subscription momentum and market sentiment at the time of listing.