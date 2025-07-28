GNG Electronics IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of laptops refurbishing company GNG Electronics Ltd ended last week with strong demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards GNG Electronics IPO allotment date, which is expected to be today.

The public issue was launched on July 23 and closed on July 25. GNG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely today, 28 July 2025, while the IPO listing date is expected to be July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. Once the company fixes the GNG Electronics IPO allotment status, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on July 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the GNG Electronics IPO registrar.

Investors must follow a few steps mentioned below to check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online. Here’s how to check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online:

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP Today GNG Electronics shares are showing a decent demand in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹94 per share. This means that in the grey market, GNG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹100 apiece than their issue price.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics shares would be ₹331 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 40% to the IPO price of ₹237 per share.

GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Details GNG Electronics IPO was open from July 23 to July 25. GNG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely today, 28 July 2025, and the IPO listing date is July 30. GNG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹460.43 crore from the book-building issue at the fixed IPO price band of ₹237 per share. GNG Electronics IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.69 crore equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 25.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹60.44 crore.

GNG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 147.93 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The public issue was booked 46.84 times in the retail category, and 266.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion received 227.67 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

