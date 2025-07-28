GNG Electronics IPO allotment date Live Updates: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

GNG Electronics IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, July 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the GNG Electronics IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. GNG Electronics IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 147.93 times, as per BSE.

The subscription period for the initial public offering, GNG Electronics Ltd, opened on Wednesday, July 23, and ended on Friday, July 25.

Investors can check the allotment details to see how many shares they have been assigned, if at all. The IPO allocation status will also show the number of shares that have been given to them. Applicants who do not receive any shares will initiate the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, July 29. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

GNG Electronics IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, July 30 on BSE and NSE.

GNG Electronics stands out as a prominent refurbisher of laptops and desktops, boasting a considerable presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

The company functions under the brand name 'Electronics Bazaar,' and encompasses the entire refurbishment value chain, which includes sourcing, refurbishment, sales, after-sales services, and warranty provision.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial serve as the leading book-running managers for the issue.

(Stay tuned for more updates)