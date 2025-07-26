GNG Electronics IPO allotment date soon. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of laptop refurbishing company GNG Electronics IPO Ltd has received stellar demand from investors. As the subscription period has ended, focus now shifts towards the GNG Electronics IPO allotment date, which is likely today. In case of any delay, the GNG Electronics IPO Allotment can be expected on Monday.

The public issue was open from July 23 to 25. GNG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely 28 July 2025, Monday. With the T+3 day listing rule, GNG Electronics IPO listing date is expected to be July 30.

The company will finalise the GNG Electronics IPO allotment status soon. Once the GNG Electronics IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on July 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the GNG Electronics IPO registrar.

GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status online:

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘GNG Electronics Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your GNG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP Today GNG Electronics shares are witnessing a strong demand in the unlisted market and are trading with a hefty grey market premium (GMP). GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹100 per share, stock market experts said. This means that in the grey market, GNG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹100 apiece than their issue price.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics shares would be ₹337 apiece, which is at 42.19% premium to the IPO price of ₹237 per share.

GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Details The public issue opened for subscription on July 23, and closed on July 25. GNG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely July 28, and the IPO listing date is expected to be July 30. GNG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

GNG Electronics IPO price band was set at ₹237 per share. The company raised ₹460.43 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.69 crore equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 25.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹60.44 crore.

GNG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 147.93 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The public issue was booked 46.84 times in the retail category, and 266.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion received 227.67 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.