GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 23% so far; GMP signals 44% listing pop — Should you apply?

GNG Electronics IPO: GNG Electronics, which focuses on refurbishing laptops and desktops, launched its subscription today (Wednesday, July 23) and will wrap up on Friday, July 25. GNG Electronics IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per share. At the higher end of this price range, the company’s market capitalisation surpasses ₹2,700 crore.
GNG Electronics IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares totalling ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.55 million equity shares by promoters, valued at ₹60.43 crore at the upper end of the price range. This results in an overall issue size of ₹460.43 crore.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment, supporting working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.
GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹105. At the upper end of the price band of ₹237, GNG Electronics IPO's estimated listing price is ₹342, a premium of 44.30%.
GNG Electronics is recognised as one of the top refurbishers of laptops and desktops, with a strong presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are serving as the book-running lead managers for this issue.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: GNG Electronics IPO was booked 12% within the first 15 minutes of opening amid strong bids from NIIs. Their portion was booked 36% so far while retail followed suit with an 8% bid. QIB portion did not see any subscription yet.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: The bidding for GNG Electronics IPO kicked off for subscription on the first day. Investors can now apply for the IPO. The issue will remain open till Friday.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: All you need to know about GNG Electronics IPO before hitting ‘Apply’
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: GNG Electronics has demonstrated strong operational growth. The volume of devices refurbished increased significantly from 248,135 units in FY23 to 590,787 units in FY25. The number of customers served grew from 1,833 to 4,154, and procurement partners expanded from 265 to 557 over the same period.
Revenue from Operations increased at a CAGR of 46.3% from FY23–FY25, reaching ₹1,411.1 crore in FY25, up from ₹659.5 crore in FY23. EBITDA was at ₹116.1 crore in FY25, with a margin of 8.3%. PAT grew from ₹32.4 crore to ₹69 crore in the same period. PAT Margin remained stable, around 4.9% in FY25. RoE was strong at 30.4% in FY25.
Ventura said it recommends a ‘Subscribe’ for GNG Electronics Ltd as we expect margins to improve with debt reduction going ahead.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: GNG Electronics Ltd (Electronics Bazaar) IPO is a book-built issue of ₹460.4 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.25 crore shares aggregating to ₹60.4 crore.
Prior to the public offering of its IPO, GNG Electronics raised ₹138 crore from anchor investors. The anchor round saw allocations to various funds, including Goldman Sachs Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Buoyant Opportunities Strategy, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, as outlined in a circular available on the BSE's website.
As stated in the circular, GNG Electronics distributed 58,28,290 equity shares to 14 different funds at a price of ₹237 each. This results in a total transaction sum of ₹138.13 crore.
GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium is +105. This indicates GNG Electronics share price was trading at a premium of ₹105 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics share price was indicated at ₹342 apiece, which is 44.30% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.
According to the grey market activities observed in the last six sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upwards today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹71.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹105, as stated by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.