GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 23% so far; GMP signals 44% listing pop — Should you apply?

GNG Electronics IPO: GNG Electronics, which focuses on refurbishing laptops and desktops, launched its subscription today (Wednesday, July 23) and will wrap up on Friday, July 25. GNG Electronics IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per share. At the higher end of this price range, the company’s market capitalisation surpasses ₹2,700 crore.
GNG Electronics IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares totalling ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.55 million equity shares by promoters, valued at ₹60.43 crore at the upper end of the price range. This results in an overall issue size of ₹460.43 crore.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment, supporting working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.
GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹105. At the upper end of the price band of ₹237, GNG Electronics IPO's estimated listing price is ₹342, a premium of 44.30%.
GNG Electronics is recognised as one of the top refurbishers of laptops and desktops, with a strong presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are serving as the book-running lead managers for this issue.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: GNG Electronics IPO was booked 12% within the first 15 minutes of opening amid strong bids from NIIs. Their portion was booked 36% so far while retail followed suit with an 8% bid. QIB portion did not see any subscription yet.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: The bidding for GNG Electronics IPO kicked off for subscription on the first day. Investors can now apply for the IPO. The issue will remain open till Friday.
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: All you need to know about GNG Electronics IPO before hitting ‘Apply’
GNG Electronics IPO Day 1 Live: GNG Electronics has demonstrated strong operational growth. The volume of devices refurbished increased significantly from 248,135 units in FY23 to 590,787 units in FY25. The number of customers served grew from 1,833 to 4,154, and procurement partners expanded from 265 to 557 over the same period.
Revenue from Operations increased at a CAGR of 46.3% from FY23–FY25, reaching ₹1,411.1 crore in FY25, up from ₹659.5 crore in FY23. EBITDA was at ₹116.1 crore in FY25, with a margin of 8.3%. PAT grew from ₹32.4 crore to ₹69 crore in the same period. PAT Margin remained stable, around 4.9% in FY25. RoE was strong at 30.4% in FY25.
Ventura said it recommends a ‘Subscribe’ for GNG Electronics Ltd as we expect margins to improve with debt reduction going ahead.