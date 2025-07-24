GNG Electronics IPO day 2 Live: GMP jumps, subscription status, review, other details. Should you apply?

GNG Electronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd. opened on 23 July 2025 and will remain open until 25 July 2025. The company has declared the GNG Electronics IPO price band at ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share. The book-build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹460.63 crore out of which ₹400 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining amount is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today According to the GNG Electronics IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a strong response from investors as it got subscribed 8.99 times of its offer. This triggered positive sentiments in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of GNG Electronics Ltd. are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market today, which is ₹17 higher than yesterday's GNG Electronics IPO GMP of ₹83. Market observers believe the rise in the grey market sentiment can be attributed to two significant reasons — strong GNG Electronics IPO subscription status and positive feelings in the Indian stock market.

GNG Electronics IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day one, the book build issue had been booked 8.99 times, the retail portion of the initial offer had been subscribed 8.89 times, the NII segment had been filled 18.85 times, whereas the QIB segment had been booked 1.68 times.

GNG Electronics IPO review Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, assigned a subscribe' tag for long-term, said, "GNG Electronics has emerged as a dominant player in a niche, fast-growing industry. It benefits from strong industry tailwinds, a scalable global business model, and leadership in the organised refurbishing space. While the IPO is fully valued and listing gains may be moderate, the company's structural advantages and long-term growth prospects remain attractive. Well-informed investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon may consider subscribing to this IPO. GNG is well-positioned to ride the ESG and affordability wave in IT hardware."

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "GNG has shown strong financials, with FY25 revenue rising to ₹1,411 crore and profit after tax at ₹69 crore. Over the last two years, the company has clocked a ~46% revenue CAGR, driven by its leadership in global ICT refurbishment and its sustainability certifications. However, the business heavily relies on laptop refurbishing, which comprises over 75% of FY25 revenue. It also faces risks related to pricing pressures on key components and market competition. Despite these challenges, GNG's solid growth, profitability, and niche position make it attractive, and one can apply for the mainboard IPO for the long term."

GNG Electronics IPO details The GNG Electronics IPO opened on 23 July 2025 and will remain open until 25 July 2025. It has a price band of ₹225 to ₹237 per share and a retail lot size of 63 shares (minimum investment ~ ₹14,931). The ₹460.43 crore issue includes ₹400 crore of fresh equity and ₹60.43 crore via offer-for-sale. Allotment is expected on July 28, with listing tentatively set for July 30.