GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 26.93 times so far; check GMP, review, key dates, more

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: GNG Electronics, specializing in the refurbishment of laptops and desktops, initiated its subscription on Wednesday, July 23, and will conclude today (Friday, July 25). GNG Electronics IPO price band has been established between ₹225 and ₹237 per share. At the top end of this price range, the company's market capitalization exceeds ₹2,700 crore.
Tentatively, GNG Electronics IPO allotment date of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 28 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GNG Electronics IPO listing date is scheduled on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30.
The GNG Electronics IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹400 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.55 million equity shares by the promoters, which is valued at ₹60.43 crore at the highest end of the price range. This leads to a total issue size of ₹460.43 crore.
The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for debt repayment, meeting working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.
As per Arihant Capital Markets, the company is in an excellent position to take advantage of the rapidly expanding refurbished electronics sector, with global demand projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.4% and India's market anticipated to grow by 30% through FY30.
It has successfully doubled its customer base over the past two years and has broadened its operations in key regions. Looking ahead, it plans to reach more retail and institutional purchasers with affordable, reliable products supported by flexible services and enhanced digital engagement.
At the upper price band of ₹237, the offering is valued at a P/E of 39.14x based on the FY25 EPS of ₹6.1. The brokerage recommends a "Subscribe" rating for the offering.
On Tuesday, July 22, GNG Electronics secured ₹138 crore from anchor investors prior to the commencement of its IPO for public subscription. Shares have been allocated to notable investors including Goldman Sachs Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Buoyant Opportunities Strategy, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund in the anchor round, as reported in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
According to the circular, GNG Electronics issued 58,28,290 equity shares to 14 different funds at a price of ₹237 each. This brings the overall size of the transaction to ₹138.13 crore.
GNG Electronics IPO subscription status is 26.93 times on day 2, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 23.02 times, and NII portion has been booked 68.70 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 2.21 times bids.
The company has received bids for 38,21,31,729 shares against 1,41,88,644 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium is +100. This indicates GNG Electronics share price was trading at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics share price was indicated at ₹337 apiece, which is 42.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.
According to the grey market activities observed over the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹71.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹105, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.