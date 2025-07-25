GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 26.93 times so far; check GMP, review, key dates, more

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: GNG Electronics, specializing in the refurbishment of laptops and desktops, initiated its subscription on Wednesday, July 23, and will conclude today (Friday, July 25). GNG Electronics IPO price band has been established between ₹225 and ₹237 per share. At the top end of this price range, the company's market capitalization exceeds ₹2,700 crore.

Tentatively, GNG Electronics IPO allotment date of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 28 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GNG Electronics IPO listing date is scheduled on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30.

The GNG Electronics IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹400 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.55 million equity shares by the promoters, which is valued at ₹60.43 crore at the highest end of the price range. This leads to a total issue size of ₹460.43 crore.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for debt repayment, meeting working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

