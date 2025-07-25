GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 26.93 times so far; check GMP, review, key dates, more

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 Live: GNG Electronics, specializing in the refurbishment of laptops and desktops, initiated its subscription on Wednesday, July 23, and will conclude today (Friday, July 25). GNG Electronics IPO price band has been established between ₹225 and ₹237 per share. At the top end of this price range, the company's market capitalization exceeds ₹2,700 crore.
Tentatively, GNG Electronics IPO allotment date of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 28 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GNG Electronics IPO listing date is scheduled on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30.
The GNG Electronics IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹400 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.55 million equity shares by the promoters, which is valued at ₹60.43 crore at the highest end of the price range. This leads to a total issue size of ₹460.43 crore.
The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for debt repayment, meeting working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the only listed peer of the company is Newjaisa Technologies Ltd.
As per Arihant Capital Markets, the company is in an excellent position to take advantage of the rapidly expanding refurbished electronics sector, with global demand projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.4% and India's market anticipated to grow by 30% through FY30.
It has successfully doubled its customer base over the past two years and has broadened its operations in key regions. Looking ahead, it plans to reach more retail and institutional purchasers with affordable, reliable products supported by flexible services and enhanced digital engagement.
At the upper price band of ₹237, the offering is valued at a P/E of 39.14x based on the FY25 EPS of ₹6.1. The brokerage recommends a "Subscribe" rating for the offering.