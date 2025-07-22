Can this electronics refurbisher spruce up India's drab IPO market?

What is the degree of customer concentration within GNG, specifically outlining the revenue contribution from its top 10 customers?

Over the past three fiscal years (FY23 to FY25), GNG has derived 44% to 56% of its revenue from its top 10 customers, including related-party transactions. This leaves the company vulnerable to expired contract, adverse changes in customers' financial health, and shifts in demand. While GNG has not experienced material disruption from this concentration in the past three years, there is no guarantee of future business volumes or favourable terms.