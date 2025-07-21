GNG Electronics IPO From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP before investing.

1. GNG Electronics IPO: Key dates The GNG Electronics IPO will be up for subscriptions on July 23, 2025, and end on July 25, 2025. The allotment for GNG Electronics' IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, July 28, 2025. GNG Electronics IPO will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

2. GNG Electronics IPO: Size GNG Electronics IPO has a book building of ₹460.43 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 1.69 crore shares totaling ₹400.00 crore and an offer to sell 0.26 crore shares totaling ₹60.44 crore.

3. GNG Electronics IPO: Price Band GNG Electronics IPO price band is set at ₹225 to ₹237 per share.

4. GNG Electronics IPO: Lot size and subscription details The lot size for an application is 63. Considering the prize band and the lot size, the minimum investment for retail is ₹14,175 (63 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (882 shares), equating to ₹2,09,034, while for big NII, it is 67 lots (4,221 shares), totaling ₹10,00,377.

6. GNG Electronics IPO: Registrar and lead managers Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited is the book-running lead manager for the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

7. About GNG Electronics: GNG Electronics Limited, founded in 2006, provides refurbishment services for laptops, desktops, and other ICT devices both globally and in India. The corporation has a strong presence in India, the United States, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

The company operates under the brand “Electronics Bazaar,” including sourcing, refurbishment, sales, after-sales services, and warranty.

8. GNG Electronics IPO: Objective of Issue The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the IPO for Prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and its Material Subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC

9. GNG Electronics IPO: Financials GNG Electronics Ltd.'s revenue increased by 24%, and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 32% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

10. GNG Electronics IPO: Key risks As of Fiscal 2025, Fiscal 2024, and Fiscal 2023, GNG derived 75.59%, 67.87%, and 79.97%, respectively, of its operational revenue from only sales of laptops, and therefore its continued success is necessary for our business and prospects. Any decline in the demand for such a product may have an adverse impact on its business, revenue, and profitability.

Increases in the prices of parts and materials essential for our operations may negatively impact our business and financial performance. Furthermore, our ability to procure these parts and materials may be affected by price fluctuations in the future.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.