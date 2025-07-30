GNG Electronics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts strong debut of shares in stock market today

GNG Electronics IPO Listing: GNG Electronics shares will make their debut in the Indian stock market today after receiving strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). GNG Electronics IPO listing date is today, 30 July 2025, Wednesday. GNG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The bidding for the public issue of laptops refurbishing company commenced on July 23 and concluded on July 25, and the GNG Electronics IPO allotment date was July 28. GNG Electronics IPO listing date is today, 30 July 2025.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the equity shares of GNG Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

GNG Electronics shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the GNG Electronics share listing, investors watch out for the trends in GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium today in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Here’s a look at what GNG Electronics IPO GMP today signals about the listing price.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP Today GNG Electronics shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market as the stock is trading with a significant premium to the issue price. According to stock market experts, GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹95 per share. This means that in the grey market, GNG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹95 than their issue price.

GNG Electronics IPO Listing Price GNG Electronics IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹332 apiece, which is at a 40% premium to the IPO price of ₹237 per share.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a strong debut of shares in the stock market today.

“Given the strong subscription demand and ongoing market sentiment, we expect a healthy listing gain in the range of 25% and above its issue price. For conservative investors, this presents an opportunity to book profits on listing day, capitalizing on initial momentum,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS noted that the GNG Electronics IPO has generated strong investor interest, and a grey market premium of ₹100 –105 signals expected listing gains of ~40–44% over the upper price band.

According to Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd expects a good premium on listing day for GNG Electronics shares. He expects a listing gain of 25-30% upon debut.

“While the GNG Electronics IPO valuation is a bit expensive (P/E of ~39x), market sentiment remains highly positive, thanks to its strong growth, first-mover advantage, and focus on green, sustainable tech. Unless markets are very volatile, the stock is likely to list at a premium. For long-term investors, GNG offers a unique play on India’s rising digital usage and the growing demand for eco-friendly IT solutions,” said Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies.

GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details GNG Electronics IPO opened for public subscription on July 23, and closed on July 25. The IPO allotment was fixed on July 28, and GNG Electronics IPO listing date is July 30, Wednesday. GNG Electronics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹460.43 crore from the book-building issue at a fixed IPO price band of ₹237 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.69 crore equity shares with worth ₹400 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.5 lakh shares amounting to ₹60.44 crore.

GNG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 147.93 times in total, as per NSE subscription status data. The public issue was booked 46.84 times in the retail category, and 266.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion received 227.67 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the GNG Electronics IPO registrar.