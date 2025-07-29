GNG Electronics IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

GNG Electronics IPO: The equity shares of laptops refurbishing company GNG Electronics Ltd are set to make their debut on Dalal Street tomorrow after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). As the GNG Electronics IPO allotment has been finalised, the focus now shifts towards GNG Electronics IPO listing date.

The public issue was open from July 23 to July 25, and the GNG Electronics IPO allotment was finalised on July 28. GNG Electronics IPO listing date is 30 July 2025, Wednesday.

GNG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of GNG Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on BSE said.

Ahead of the share listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium today. Here’s a look at what GNG Electronics IPO GMP today signals about the listing price.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP Today The trend for GNG Electronics shares in the unlisted market remains bullish as the stock is trading with a significant premium to the issue price. According to stock market experts, GNG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹90 per share. This means that in the grey market, GNG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹90 than their issue price.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹327 apiece, which is at a premium of 37.97% to the IPO price of ₹237 per share.

GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on July 23, and ended on July 25. GNG Electronics IPO allotment status was finalized on July 28, and GNG Electronics IPO listing date is July 30, Wednesday. GNG Electronics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

GNG Electronics IPO price band was set at ₹237 per share. The company raised ₹460.43 crore from the book-building issue which comprised a fresh issue of 1.69 crore equity shares with worth ₹400 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.5 lakh shares amounting to ₹60.44 crore.

GNG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 147.93 times in total, as per NSE subscription status data. The public issue was booked 46.84 times in the retail category, and 266.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion received 227.67 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the GNG Electronics IPO registrar.