GNG Electronics IPO: Price band set at ₹225-237 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

The GNG Electronics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The GNG Electronics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 and will close on Friday, July 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the GNG Electronics IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 22.

The GNG Electronics IPO lot size is 63 equity shares and in multiples of 63 equity shares thereafter. GNG Electronics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, GNG Electronics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 28 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GNG Electronics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO details GNG Electronics IPO, which is worth ₹460 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25,50,000 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders.

The GNG Electronics IPO plan aims to allocate the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, which include the prepayment and/or repayment, either fully or partially, of some of the outstanding debts incurred by the Company and its significant subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC; along with general corporate needs.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Company Details The firm is the largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops in India and ranks among the leading global refurbishers of ICT devices, with a strong presence in India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, based on the 1Lattice Report as of March 31, 2025. The company adopts a repair-over-replacement strategy, which not only offers cost benefits but also promotes genuine sustainability by minimizing carbon emissions.

Operating under the brand “Electronics Bazaar,” the company engages in the complete refurbishment value chain, which includes sourcing, refurbishment, sales, after-sales services, and warranty provisions.

With operations both domestically and internationally, the company has five refurbishing facilities located in India, the USA, and the UAE. These include one facility in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, one in Dallas, Texas, USA, and three in Sharjah, UAE.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the only listed peer of the company is Newjaisa Technologies Ltd.

