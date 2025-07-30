GNG Electronics share price Live: GMP, experts hint solid debut in stock market today

GNG Electronics share price Live: Shares of GNG Electronics Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. GNG Electronics IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, July 30). GNG Electronics shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the GNG Electronics IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. GNG Electronics IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, July 28.
GNG Electronics IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 23 and closed on Friday, July 25. GNG Electronics IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 147.93 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹225 to ₹237 per share for its IPO.
GNG Electronics stands out as a prominent refurbisher of laptops and desktops, boasting a strong presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.
The company operates under the name 'Electronics Bazaar' and is involved in the entire refurbishment value chain, including sourcing, refurbishing, selling, offering after-sale services, and providing warranties.
Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS noted that the GNG Electronics IPO has generated strong investor interest, and a grey market premium of ₹100 –105 signals expected listing gains of ~40–44% over the upper price band.
“In my view, GNG’s leadership in the organised ICT refurbishment market, sharp revenue growth, and global footprint position it strongly. The planned ₹320 crore debt reduction should further boost margins. Yet, maintaining margin improvement while diversifying clients beyond laptops and reducing inventory will be key. With the IPO priced at ~33× FY25 EPS, it offers a growth‑at‑a‑premium bet—best suited for investors comfortable with mid‑to‑long‑term sector structurals and execution vigilance,” said Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.
Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the equity shares of GNG Electronics Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from BSE.
GNG Electronics shares will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the notice stated, and the stock will be available for trading beginning at 10:00 AM.
“The company is expected to repay debt of ₹320 crore in FY26, which shall aid in saving on interest costs and boost profitability we may see a Good premium on listing day ,Expected Good Listing Gain of 25-30% Short Investor can book Partial Profit ( As Per GMP 90-95 ) , while long-term investors should wait for 2–3 quarters of earnings visibility before averaging,” said Mahesh M.Ojha,AVP Research and Business development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.
GNG Electronics IPO subscription status was 147.93 times on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 46.84 times, and NII portion has been booked 227.67 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 266.21 times bids.
The company has received bids for 2,09,89,15,182 shares against 1,41,88,644 shares on offer, at 19:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
As per Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, considering the robust demand for subscriptions and the prevailing market sentiment, we anticipate a solid listing gain exceeding 25% of the issue price. For more cautious investors, this offers a chance to realize profits on the listing day by taking advantage of the initial momentum.
Conversely, for those with a long-term or higher risk appetite, we believe that GNG Electronics presents an attractive investment option, supported by scalable operations, strong partnerships with VARs, and alignment with the increasing demands of the SME ICT ecosystem. The company’s strategic positioning and fundamentals indicate a potential for sustainable growth well beyond the initial listing gains.
GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium is +90. This indicates GNG Electronics share price was trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics share price was indicated at ₹327 apiece, which is 37.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹71.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹105, as stated by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.