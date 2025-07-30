GNG Electronics share price Live: GMP, experts hint solid debut in stock market today

GNG Electronics share price Live: Shares of GNG Electronics Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. GNG Electronics IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, July 30). GNG Electronics shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the GNG Electronics IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. GNG Electronics IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, July 28.

GNG Electronics IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 23 and closed on Friday, July 25. GNG Electronics IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 147.93 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹225 to ₹237 per share for its IPO.

GNG Electronics stands out as a prominent refurbisher of laptops and desktops, boasting a strong presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

The company operates under the name 'Electronics Bazaar' and is involved in the entire refurbishment value chain, including sourcing, refurbishing, selling, offering after-sale services, and providing warranties.

(Stay tuned for more updates)