GNG Electronics share price Live: GMP, experts hint solid debut in stock market today

GNG Electronics share price Live: Shares of GNG Electronics Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. GNG Electronics IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, July 30). GNG Electronics shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the GNG Electronics IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. GNG Electronics IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, July 28.
GNG Electronics IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 23 and closed on Friday, July 25. GNG Electronics IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 147.93 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹225 to ₹237 per share for its IPO.
GNG Electronics stands out as a prominent refurbisher of laptops and desktops, boasting a strong presence in India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.
The company operates under the name 'Electronics Bazaar' and is involved in the entire refurbishment value chain, including sourcing, refurbishing, selling, offering after-sale services, and providing warranties.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS noted that the GNG Electronics IPO has generated strong investor interest, and a grey market premium of ₹100 –105 signals expected listing gains of ~40–44% over the upper price band.
“In my view, GNG’s leadership in the organised ICT refurbishment market, sharp revenue growth, and global footprint position it strongly. The planned ₹320 crore debt reduction should further boost margins. Yet, maintaining margin improvement while diversifying clients beyond laptops and reducing inventory will be key. With the IPO priced at ~33× FY25 EPS, it offers a growth‑at‑a‑premium bet—best suited for investors comfortable with mid‑to‑long‑term sector structurals and execution vigilance,” said Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.
Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the equity shares of GNG Electronics Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from BSE.
GNG Electronics shares will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the notice stated, and the stock will be available for trading beginning at 10:00 AM.
“The company is expected to repay debt of ₹320 crore in FY26, which shall aid in saving on interest costs and boost profitability we may see a Good premium on listing day ,Expected Good Listing Gain of 25-30% Short Investor can book Partial Profit ( As Per GMP 90-95 ) , while long-term investors should wait for 2–3 quarters of earnings visibility before averaging,” said Mahesh M.Ojha,AVP Research and Business development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.