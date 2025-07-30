GNG Electronics shares off to a solid start, list at 50% premium over IPO price

GNG Electronics IPO Listing: GNG Electronics share price listed at 355 apiece on the NSE, up 118 or 49.79% over its issue price of 237 per share. On the BSE, GNG Electronics stock opened at 350, a premium of 47.68%.

Saloni Goel
Updated30 Jul 2025, 10:02 AM IST
GNG Electronics shares off to a solid start, list at 50% premium over IPO price
GNG Electronics shares off to a solid start, list at 50% premium over IPO price

GNG Electronics IPO listing: GNG Electronics saw a bumper stock market debut on Wednesday, July 30, beating analysts' expectations. GNG Electronics share price listed at 355 apiece on the NSE, up 118 or 49.79% over its issue price of 237 per share. On the BSE, GNG Electronics stock opened at 350, a premium of 47.68%.

The listing was better than the 30-40% listing pop that analysts anticipated. In the grey market, GNG Electronics IPO was commanding a premium of 85 or 35.8%.

Also Read | NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: Issue set to open amid strong GMP trend. Should you bid?

GNG Electronics IPO Details

The issue had received a solid response from investors during its three-day bidding period. The 460 crore offer of GNG Electronics was subscribed 150.21 times, with the retail portion booked 47.36 times, the NII portion 226.44 times and the QIB portion 266.21 times.

GNG Electronics IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of 400 crore and an offer for sale of 60 crore. The public offer was open for subscription between July 23 and July 25. Its price band was set in the range of 225 to 237 apiece.

It plans to use the funds raised for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and subsidiary, namely, Electronics Bazaar FZC.

Also Read | M&B Engineering IPO Day 1: Check GMP, issue details, review. Apply or not?

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited was the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar for the issue.

About GNG Electronics

Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics provides comprehensive refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices, serving both domestic and international markets, including India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

Operating under the brand name “Electronics Bazaar,” the company manages the entire value chain—from sourcing and refurbishing to sales, after-sales support, and warranty services.

Also Read | NSDL IPO: Can the institutional stronghold win over retail?

The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach, which provides cost advantages and helps achieve sustainability by reducing carbon footprint.

GNG Electronics provides tailored buyback solutions for laptops and desktops to help large-format retail stores such as Vijay Sales (India) Private Limited and OEM brand stores such as HP India Sales Private Limited and Lenovo Global Technology (India) Private Limited run efficient, customer-friendly buyback programs facilitating the sale of new devices.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOGNG Electronics shares off to a solid start, list at 50% premium over IPO price
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.