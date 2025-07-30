GNG Electronics shares off to a solid start, list at 50% premium over IPO price

GNG Electronics IPO listing: GNG Electronics saw a bumper stock market debut on Wednesday, July 30, beating analysts' expectations. GNG Electronics share price listed at ₹355 apiece on the NSE, up ₹118 or 49.79% over its issue price of ₹237 per share. On the BSE, GNG Electronics stock opened at ₹350, a premium of 47.68%.

The listing was better than the 30-40% listing pop that analysts anticipated. In the grey market, GNG Electronics IPO was commanding a premium of ₹85 or 35.8%.

GNG Electronics IPO Details The issue had received a solid response from investors during its three-day bidding period. The ₹460 crore offer of GNG Electronics was subscribed 150.21 times, with the retail portion booked 47.36 times, the NII portion 226.44 times and the QIB portion 266.21 times.

GNG Electronics IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹60 crore. The public offer was open for subscription between July 23 and July 25. Its price band was set in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 apiece.

It plans to use the funds raised for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and subsidiary, namely, Electronics Bazaar FZC.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited was the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar for the issue.

About GNG Electronics Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics provides comprehensive refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices, serving both domestic and international markets, including India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

Operating under the brand name “Electronics Bazaar,” the company manages the entire value chain—from sourcing and refurbishing to sales, after-sales support, and warranty services.

The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach, which provides cost advantages and helps achieve sustainability by reducing carbon footprint.

GNG Electronics provides tailored buyback solutions for laptops and desktops to help large-format retail stores such as Vijay Sales (India) Private Limited and OEM brand stores such as HP India Sales Private Limited and Lenovo Global Technology (India) Private Limited run efficient, customer-friendly buyback programs facilitating the sale of new devices.