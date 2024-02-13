Go Digit clears another hurdle on road to IPO

Back home, Digit is likely to be valued around $3 billion when it hits the public markets, the second person cited above said. “The public market valuations have been robust. The company is aiming anywhere between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in valuation," he added. It has so far raised around $544 million in funding across various rounds, data from Tracxn shows. Apart from Fairfax, it counts A91 Partners, Faering Capital and TVS Capital among its investors.