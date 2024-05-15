Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue
Go Digit General Insurance IPO, backed by Virat Kohli, opened for subscription on May 15 with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per share.
Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 15. The mainboard IPO, with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share of the face value of ₹10, will close on Friday, May 17.
