Go Digit IPO allotment expected tomorrow: Check latest GMP, listing date, other key details
Go Digit IPO allotment on May 21, refund process from May 22. GMP trend at +22.50, suggesting a premium. Expected listing price at ₹294.5 per share, 8.27% above IPO price.
Go Digit IPO allotment date: The shares for the Go Digit General Insurance IPO will be allotted on Tuesday, May 21. In light of the Mumbai elections, the BSE and NSE stock exchanges are closed today, Monday, May 20. The refund procedure will start on Wednesday, May 22, for those who were not given shares. The shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of the allottees on Wednesday. Go Digit IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, May 23.
