Go Digit IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check status

Go Digit IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding for the IPO has ended, investors now watch out for the Go Digit IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalise today.

Go Digit IPO allotment date is today, May 21. The public issue opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17. Go Digit IPO listing date is May 23 and the company’s shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Investors can check Go Digit IPO allotment status online once the basis of allotment is finalised. The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of successful bidders on May 22 and initiate refunds on the same day to those whose bids have been rejected.

Those who have bid for the IPO can do Go Digit IPO allotment status check online through the BSE website as well as the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the Go Digit IPO registrar.

To check the Go Digit IPO allotment status, investors have to follow certain steps mentioned below.

Steps to check Go Digit IPO allotment status on Link Intime

Step 1: Visit Link Intime India website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Go Digit General Insurance Limited’ from the Select Company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose among PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID and Account No./IFSC

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Go Digit IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Go Digit IPO GMP Today

Go Digit IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹26 per share. This indicates that Go Digit shares were trading higher by ₹26 than their issue price of ₹272 apiece, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Go Digit shares are estimated to be listed at ₹298 apiece, a premium of 9.56% to the issue price.

Go Digit IPO Subscription Status

Go Digit IPO was heavily subscribed during its bidding period as the issue received strong demand from investors across the categories.

Go Digit IPO was subscribed 9.60 times in total as the issue received bids for 50.76 crore equity shares against 5.28 crore shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The public issue was subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 12.56 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 7.24 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Go Digit IPO Details

The bidding for Go Digit IPO began on Wednesday, May 15, and ended on Friday, May 17. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, May 21, and Go Digit IPO listing date is May 23.

Go Digit IPO price band was set at ₹258 to ₹272 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the Go Digit IPO size is ₹2,614.65 crore, which is a combination of fresh issue of 4.14 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.48 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,489.65 crore.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Go Digit IPO, while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Go Digit is one of the top digital full stack non-life insurance providers. Indian cricket player Virat Kohli bought the company’s 2.67 lakh shares for ₹2 crore in 2020, while his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, invested ₹50 lakh in a private placement.

