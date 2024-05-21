Go Digit IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check status
Go Digit IPO allotment date is today, May 21. The public issue opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17. Go Digit IPO listing date is May 23 and the company’s shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Go Digit IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding for the IPO has ended, investors now watch out for the Go Digit IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalise today.
