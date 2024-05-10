Go Digit IPO: At ₹7 crore, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to make multibagger return of 263% on launch of issue
Kohli will be earning a profit of ₹5.25 crore, whereas Sharma's profit amounts to ₹1.31 crore. Consequently, the combined profit for the couple is likely to be ₹6.56 crore.
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are poised to make a significant profit with the upcoming listing of Bengaluru-based insurance startup Go Digit.
