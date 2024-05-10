Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are poised to make a significant profit with the upcoming listing of Bengaluru-based insurance startup Go Digit.

Their investment of ₹2.5 crore could see a handsome multibagger return of 263%, with the upper price band set at ₹272. This would elevate the value of their investment to ₹9.06 crore, resulting in a notional profit of ₹6.56 crore.

In January 2020, the Indian cricketer purchased 266,667 shares at a unit price of ₹75 each through a private placement, resulting in a total investment of approximately ₹2 crore.

Also read: Go Digit General Insurance IPO announces price band at ₹258-272 per share; check issue size, key dates, more.

At the same time, the bollywood actress made an investment of ₹50 lakh, purchasing 66,667 shares of the company at ₹75 per share. At the upper price band, the estimated worth of her investment would be approximately ₹1.85 crore.

Kohli will be earning a profit of ₹5.25 crore, whereas Sharma's profit amounts to ₹1.31 crore. Consequently, the combined profit for the couple is likely to be ₹6.56 crore.

Go Digit IPO details

Go Digit announced, on Friday, that the upcoming ₹2,615 crore IPO for open for subscription on May 15 and will close on May 17, with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per share.

The issue includes a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 54,766,392 shares. Investors have the opportunity to bid for a maximum of 55 equity shares, with increments of 55 shares thereafter. The IPO allocation reserves 75% for QIBs (qualified institutional buyers), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Also read: Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets SEBI green signal to launch IPO. Check Details

ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Go Digit GMP today

The shares of Go Digit is commanding a premium of ₹50 in the grey market premium. This means that the shares of Go Digit is likely to be listed at ₹322, which is 18.39 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!