Go Digit IPO Day 2: From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from RHP before subscribing
Go Digit General Insurance IPO focuses on providing a wide range of insurance products tailored to customer needs in various sectors such as auto, health, travel, property, marine, and liability. Group companies of Go Digit IPO are FairbridgeCapital Private Ltd and Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd.
The retail investor response to the Go Digit General Insurance IPO throughout the two days of bidding has been overwhelmingly positive. Today is the IPO's second day, and the Virat Kohli-backed IPO strives to get fully booked. The non-institutional investor portion is getting subscribed to slowly and steadily, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to chip in. At 15:03 IST, Go Digit IPO subscription status is 57%, according to BSE data.
