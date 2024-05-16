Go Digit IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, price to review. Should you apply to this Virushka-backed IPO?
Go Digit IPO GMP today: Shares of Go Digit General Insurance Limited are available at a premium of ₹46 in the grey market today, say market observers
Go Digit IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit General Insurance Limited opened on Wednesday, and it will remain open till Friday. The insurance company, backed by the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and a leading Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma, has fixed the Go Digit IPO price band at ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share. As per the Go Digit IPO subscription status after day one of bidding, the public issue worth ₹1489.65 crore has been booked 0.36 times. The book build issue is gaining strength in the grey market as well. As per the market observers, Go Digit General Insurance Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹46 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started