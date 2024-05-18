Go Digit IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Go Digit IPO allotment to be finalised on May 21. Refund process starts on May 22. Listing date scheduled for May 23. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd website.
Go Digit IPO allotment date: The Go Digit General Insurance IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, May 21. Due to elections in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, the stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed.
