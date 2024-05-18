Go Digit IPO allotment date: The Go Digit General Insurance IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, May 21. Due to elections in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, the stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed.

Go Digit IPO subscription status was 9.60 times on the last day of bidding process. The investors who applied for the issue can check Go Digit IPO allotment status on Go Digit General Insurance IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Go Digit IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 15, and closed on Friday, May 17.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, May 22, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday.

Go Digit IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

If you have applied for the Go Digit IPO, you can do a Go Digit IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Go Digit General Insurance IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Go Digit IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

Check the IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2

Pick the initial public offering (IPO) from the dropbox. The name will be allocated only when the allocation is complete.

Step 3

To view the status, select the PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. option.

Step 4

Choose ASBA or non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode that you chose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after completing the captcha.

How to check Go Digit General Insurance IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- JNK India IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Go Digit IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- JNK India IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Go Digit General Insurance IPO GMP today

Go Digit IPO GMP today is +13. This indicates Go Digit share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Once the top end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, shares of Go Digit are anticipated to list at a price of ₹285 per share, which is 4.78% more than the IPO price of ₹272.

After 10 sessions of grey market activity, the IPO GMP is pointing downward and is expected to continue to decline. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹11 and the maximum GMP is ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

