Go Digit IPO: Issue booked 79% on day 2, retail investors steal the show; check latest GMP
Go Digit General Insurance IPO subscription status: Retail investors respond enthusiastically but struggle to fully subscribe. NIIs segment receives steady interest. IPO garners 36% subscription on day one.
Go Digit General Insurance IPO subscription status: On day two of subscription, retail investors responded to Go Digit IPO with enormous enthusiasm, but somehow struggled to get fully booked. Go Digit General Insurance IPO received 79% subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday.
