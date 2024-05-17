Go Digit IPO last bidding date today: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, subscription status, other details
Go Digit, a top digital full stack insurance provider, aims to expand distribution alliances. The company increased market share from 2.3% to 2.7% in FY 2023. With advanced technology and growth plans, investors are advised to subscribe for the long term.
Go Digit IPO: The Go Digit General Insurance IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 15, ends today (Friday, May 17). Although the issue struggled to get completely booked, retail investors showed a good deal of interest in it during the previous two days. The non-institutional investor portion fetched decent subscription numbers. Go Digit General Insurance IPO has been subscribed 79% on the second day of bidding on Thursday, as per BSE data.
