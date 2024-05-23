Go Digit IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts say on share debut

Go Digit IPO: Go Digit General Insurance IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Thursday, May 23) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Thursday's deals, Go Digit share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. Go Digit share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go Digit General Insurance Limited is to be listed and permitted to transact on the Exchange on the list of "B" Group of Securities, per the BSE exchange filing.

"The trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, May 23, 2024," the filing said.

Go Digit IPO details.

Go Digit IPO details.

Go Digit IPO listing price prediction today Go Digit General Insurance Limited, a well-known digital insurance company, is gearing up for its stock market debut shortly, according to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd. Although there was immediate excitement around the IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) hasdropped to ₹30, which is around 11% over the issue price. The recent market volatility and the very moderate subscription of nine times may be to blame for this reduction.

Though its GMP is subdued, Go Digit has strong fundamentals that might propel company to a respectable listing. Go Digit streamlines the insurance process for clients and gives its distribution partners more influence, making it the fastest-growing private non-life insurer in India based on Gross Written Premium (GWP). According to Nyati, the firm is well-positioned for future development and continuous innovation thanks to its predictive underwriting approach and cutting-edge technological platform.

Go Digit's significant technology edge and position in the quickly expanding Indian insurance sector offer long-term profitability prospects, despite the IPO valuation being high in relation to recent results.

Overall, Shivani thinks that Go Digit's IPO has a decent chance of listing, but with less fervor than initially anticipated.

Go Digit General Insurance IPO GMP today Go Digit IPO GMP today is +8. This indicates Go Digit share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

It is projected that Go Digit's shares would list at a price of ₹280 per share, 2.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹272, once the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market are taken into account.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

