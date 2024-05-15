Go Digit IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Go Digit IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share. Go Digit General Insurance IPO includes an offer-for-sale of 54,766,392 equity shares and a fresh issue of ₹1,125 crore. The company aims to use the proceeds for operations and projects.
Go Digit General Insurance IPO will open today (Wednesday, May 15) for subscription and close on Friday, May 17. Go Digit IPO earned ₹1,176.59 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, May 14. The company issued 4,32,57,009 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹272 per share, as per the exchange filing.
