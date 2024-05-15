Go Digit IPO: Issue subscribed 36% on day 1, retail portion fully booked; check GMP
Go Digit IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share. Go Digit General Insurance IPO includes an offer-for-sale of 54,766,392 equity shares and a fresh issue of ₹1,125 crore.
Go Digit IPO subscription status: The retail investor response to Go Digit General Insurance IPO has been overwhelming, and within a few hours of taking off, the portion is fully booked. The IPO has received slow but steady responses from non-institutional investors. Go Digit General Insurance IPO subscription status is 36%, as per BSE data, on the first day.
