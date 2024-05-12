Go Digit IPO to open next week; here's what GMP signals ahead of subscription
According to investorgain.com, the lowest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Go Digit IPO stands at ₹50, with the highest GMP reaching ₹70. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma backed Go Digit General Insurance is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO will open for subscription on May 15, 2024 and closes on May 17, 2024.
