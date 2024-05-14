Go Digit IPO to open tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to the ₹2,615-crore issue
Go Digit IPO opens on May 15 and closes on May 17 with a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per share. The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale of 54,766,392 equity shares and a fresh issue of ₹1,125 crore.
Go Digit General Insurance IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15). Go Digit General Insurance Limited is an insurer that provides vehicle insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products that consumers may tailor to their own needs. The company has presently launched 74 active items across all business areas.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started