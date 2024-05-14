Go Digit IPO: Virat-Anushka backed insurer garners ₹1,176 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Pune-based Go Digit General Insurance, on Tuesday, said that it has allocated 4,32,57,009 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹272 per share.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit General Insurance has raised ₹1,176.59 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) opens for subscription.
