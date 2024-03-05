Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets SEBI green signal to launch IPO. Check Details
Go Digit IPO: SEBI approved Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit’s delayed IPO, with fresh issuance of ₹1,250 crore and OFS of 10.94 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders for capital base enhancement and general purposes
Go Digit IPO: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Go Digit's initial public offering (IPO), which is backed by cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Go Digit's IPO hit many hurdles over compliance issues resulting in a delayed approval for the public offer, on March 4.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started