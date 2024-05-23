Go Digit share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 5% premium at ₹286 apiece on NSE
Go Digit share price saw lukewarm debut on bourses with share price opening at ₹286 on NSE and ₹281.10 on BSE. Subscription status on final day was 9.60 times, with QIBs at 12.56 times, non-institutional investors at 7.24 times, and RIIs at 4.27 times.
Go Digit share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Go Digit share price opened at ₹286 per share, 5.15% higher than the issue price of ₹272. On BSE, Go Digit share price today opened at ₹281.10 apiece, up 3.35% than the issue price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started