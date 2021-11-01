Go Fashion India Ltd and CMS Info Systems Ltd have got clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise money via initial public offering (IPO).

GoColors, owned by Go Fashion India Ltd, and Baring Private Equity-backed CMS Info Systems had filed their draft papers in August.

Go Fashion's IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12.88 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Founded in 2010 by Vinod Saraogi and Praksash Saraogi, the OFS comprises up to 7.46 lakh shares each by the PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust, 7.50 million shares by Sequoia Capital India Investment, up to 3.31 mln shares by India Advantage Fund S4 I and up to 5.77 lakh shares by Dynamic India Fund S4 US I.

Currently, PKS Family and VKS Family Trust hold 28.74% stake each. Sequoia Capital India Investments IV holds 28.73% stake, India Advantage Fund S4 I has 12.69% stake and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I holds 1.1% stake in the firm.

The firm proposes to utilise ₹33.73 crore from proceeds towards funding roll out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in India during fiscal years 2023 and 2023. As of May 2021, it had 450 EBOs located across 115 cities.

It also proposes to utilise ₹61.40 crore to fund working capital requirements. As of Jun 2021, its total sanctioned limit of working capital facilities of ₹65 crore including fund-based and non-fund-based sub-limits.

CMS Info Systems IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of up to ₹2000 crore by Sion Investment Holdings Pte, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. Currently, Sion Investment Holdings holds 100% stake in the firm.

For more than a decade, CMS has been owned by private equity investors, first by Blackstone, which took a controlling stake in 2008, and later by Baring, which bought the company in 2015 for about ₹2,000 crore. CMS is involved in ATM and cash management, ATM installation, maintenance services and card personalization services.

This will be the second attempt by Baring to take CMS public. In 2017, it had filed draft papers with the market regulator, but let its 12-month approval period lapse without launching the IPO.

Meanwhile, PKH Ventures Ltd has withdrawn its IPO on 28 October, the Sebi release said. The reason for withdrawal has not been mentioned. The firm had filed draft papers for raising ₹500 crore via its IPO.

