Go Fashion IPO: Latest GMP ahead of shares listing

Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund roll out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Its network of 459 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets) are spread across 23 states and union territories in India, as of September 30, 2021.