Go Fashion IPO: Latest GMP and how to check share allocation

Go Fashion IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allotment for Go Fashion IPO can be announced anytime today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,013.61 crore are advised to check their application status either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of the share allotment announcement, Go Fashion share price has appreciated in the grey market. As per market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475.

Go Fashion IPO GMP

According to market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475, which is ₹55 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹420 per equity share. Market observers said that ₹475 GMP simply reflects that grey market is expecting Go Fashion share listing at around ₹1165, which is around 65 per cent higher from its price band of ₹655 to ₹690 per share.

Go Fashion IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, Go Fashion IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check share allotment status.

How to check Go Fashion IPO allotment status on KFintech

After the announcement of share allotment, one can check one's application status online by logging in at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow step by step given below:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Go Fashion IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Go Fashion IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Go Fashion IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Go Fashion IPO allotment status on BSE

For Go Fashion IPO allotment status check online at BSE, one needs to login at above-mentioned direct link and follow step by step given below:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Go Fashion IPO;

3] Enter your Go Fashion IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Go Fashion IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.