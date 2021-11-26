Go Fashion IPO: Latest GMP and how to check share allocation

2 min read.Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 07:23 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475, which is ₹55 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹420 per equity share, say market observers
Listen to this article
Go Fashion IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allotment for Go Fashion IPO can be announced anytime today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,013.61 crore are advised to check their application status either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of the share allotment announcement, Go Fashion share price has appreciated in the grey market. As per market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475.
According to market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475, which is ₹55 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹420 per equity share. Market observers said that ₹475 GMP simply reflects that grey market is expecting Go Fashion share listing at around ₹1165, which is around 65 per cent higher from its price band of ₹655 to ₹690 per share.