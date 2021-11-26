Go Fashion IPO: Latest GMP and how to check share allocation

Go Fashion IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allotment for Go Fashion IPO can be announced anytime today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,013.61 crore are advised to check their application status either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of the share allotment announcement, Go Fashion share price has appreciated in the grey market. As per market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475.

