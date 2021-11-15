Go Fashion IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of subscription opening date

Advising bidders to look at company financials instead of grey market premium; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Grey market premium is not a guarantee for listing gain. So, one should look at the financials of the company. The public issue is almost OFS in nature (out of ₹1013.61 crore, only ₹125 will come from fresh issues) and the valuations of the issue is also higher. One can expect some bullish trend in the issue due to the recent buzz in textile sector. So, bidders are advised to go by the balance sheet of the company very minutely rather relying on the GMP."